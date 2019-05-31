

Richard David Feirman, Ph.D

June 19, 1942 - May 27, 2019



Richard D. Feirman passed away on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his beloved wife Ilene, just shy of their 54th wedding anniversary, and adored son, Danny (Karen).

A native of Brooklyn, NY, Richard strived for the highest level of knowledge and education, completing degrees at Morningside College, Sioux City, IA; Creighton University, Omaha, NE; and Claremont Graduate School, Claremont, CA.

Entering the Army National Guard in Sacramento, CA as a Direct Commission and receiving the Army Commendation Medal, Richard also served in the US Army Reserve, attaining the rank of Major, and completing close to 40 years of faithful service to his country as a Federal Employee. Never resting, he remained involved with the USCG Auxiliary following retirement.

As a longtime resident of Vienna, VA, Richard enjoyed flying his Navion aircraft with his son, and continued his lifetime love of aviation until the end.

A gathering will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180. Rich will be laid to rest on Sunday, 2 June 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at New Montefiore Cemetery, in West Babylon, NY.