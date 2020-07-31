RICHARD FIRESTONE

Richard David Firestone, 73, of Ellicott City, MD, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He is survived by his children, Sarah Schneider-Firestone (Matthew Leich) and Lael Schneider-Firestone, his brother, Howard (Mary Ellen) Firestone, a granddaughter, Catharine Daniela Leich, his four nieces and nephews, Robert Firestone, Susan Firestone, John Firestone (Mimi Firestone), and Merissa Schneider-Coppolino. He was predeceased by his wife, Sherry Schneider, and his parents, Julius and Doris Firestone. Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank