RICHARD FIRESTONE
RICHARD DAVID FIRESTONE  
Richard David Firestone, 73, of Ellicott City, MD, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He is survived by his children, Sarah Schneider-Firestone (Matthew Leich) and Lael Schneider-Firestone, his brother, Howard (Mary Ellen) Firestone, a granddaughter, Catharine Daniela Leich, his four nieces and nephews, Robert Firestone, Susan Firestone, John Firestone (Mimi Firestone), and Merissa Schneider-Coppolino. He was predeceased by his wife, Sherry Schneider, and his parents, Julius and Doris Firestone. Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank.  www.sollevinson.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences

July 30, 2020
"Fire" was one of my oldest and dearest friends. There was never a more descent, caring, giving and humorous person, who found the bright side of all challenges he faced, and there were many. He will be sorely missed.
Ira Flatow
Friend
July 30, 2020
I'm deeply saddened by the death of my fellow Enclave at Ellicott Hills HOA Board member. He was a bright, committed, and kind man with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be sadly missed by many in our community. May he rest in peace and his family and friends be comforted as they grieve his loss.
Diane Fadely
Neighbor
