RICHARD CLEVELAND FLANAGAN January 5, 1946 - July 13, 2020
Richard Flanagan, age 74, died on July 13, 2020 at home in Mitchellville, MD. Richard was born at Freedmen's Hospital in Washington, DC, where he lived with his parents, Edward and Marvel, and siblings, Edward, Jr. and Sharon, on Neal St. and Webster St. He attended Wheatley Elementary School and Browne Junior High School and graduated from Eastern High School in 1963. He studied electrical engineering at Howard University. He married the love of his life, Geraldine Evans Flanagan, in Atlanta, Georgia in 1969. He had a long career as a human resources executive. Richard loved his wife and children, Richard, Jr. and Alexis, his family and friends more than anything. He also loved making people laugh, reading and telling wild stories. A devoted Christian, Richard was a member of Turner Memorial A.M.E. Church and Hemingway Memorial A.M.E. Church. He will be missed by so many who loved him and whose lives he touched. A private service was held on the Potomac on August 6. The service and memorial photos can be viewed at RememberRichard.com
.