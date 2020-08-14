1/1
RICHARD FLANAGAN
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHARD CLEVELAND FLANAGAN   January 5, 1946 - July 13, 2020  
Richard Flanagan, age 74, died on July 13, 2020 at home in Mitchellville, MD. Richard was born at Freedmen's Hospital in Washington, DC, where he lived with his parents, Edward and Marvel, and siblings, Edward, Jr. and Sharon, on Neal St. and Webster St. He attended Wheatley Elementary School and Browne Junior High School and graduated from Eastern High School in 1963. He studied electrical engineering at Howard University. He married the love of his life, Geraldine Evans Flanagan, in Atlanta, Georgia in 1969. He had a long career as a human resources executive. Richard loved his wife and children, Richard, Jr. and Alexis, his family and friends more than anything. He also loved making people laugh, reading and telling wild stories. A devoted Christian, Richard was a member of Turner Memorial A.M.E. Church and Hemingway Memorial A.M.E. Church. He will be missed by so many who loved him and whose lives he touched. A private service was held on the Potomac on August 6. The service and memorial photos can be viewed at RememberRichard.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved