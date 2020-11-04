Of Vienna, VA died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at ManorCare Fair Oaks. Husband of Rubie Gray; father of the late David Foote and Brenda Foote; grandfather of Christopher, Samuel and Dakota; brother of BG Evelyn "Pat" Foote, USA (Ret.) and the late Henry A. Foote, Jr. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews. Mr. Foote was preceded in death by his first wife of 48 years, Hazel Tenney Foote. A CPA since 1958, Mr. Foote operated his accounting firm, Accounting Financial, Ltd. in Vienna for 45 years. He continued to work seven days a week until his final days. He enjoyed singing in the Vienna Choral Society and The Church of the Holy Comforter Choir. He was an avid fan of Duke Basketball and the Redskins. Funeral services will be held at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave., W., Vienna, VA on Thursday, November 5 at 1 p.m. Interment National Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at