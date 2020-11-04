1/1
RICHARD FOOTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard C. Foote  (Age 91)  
Of Vienna, VA died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at ManorCare Fair Oaks. Husband of Rubie Gray; father of the late David Foote and Brenda Foote; grandfather of Christopher, Samuel and Dakota; brother of BG Evelyn "Pat" Foote, USA (Ret.) and the late Henry A. Foote, Jr. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews. Mr. Foote was preceded in death by his first wife of 48 years, Hazel Tenney Foote. A CPA since 1958, Mr. Foote operated his accounting firm, Accounting Financial, Ltd. in Vienna for 45 years. He continued to work seven days a week until his final days. He enjoyed singing in the Vienna Choral Society and The Church of the Holy Comforter Choir. He was an avid fan of Duke Basketball and the Redskins. Funeral services will be held at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave., W., Vienna, VA on Thursday, November 5 at 1 p.m. Interment National Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family atwww.moneyandking.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved