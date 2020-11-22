RICHARD R. FORD, JR.
Richard R. Ford, Jr., 81, a U.S. Postal Service retiree, passed away suddenly on November 10, 2020. Born in Washington, DC on April 10, 1939 to the late Richard R. Ford, Sr. and the late Phyllis W. (Robinson) Ford, most of his life's treasured milestones occurred in Southeast, DC. He played the clarinet as a proud member of the Spingarn High School Band and after graduating in 1957 attended Howard University before embarking on a lifetime career as a postal worker. After retiring, he maintained a part-time job with Hertz Rental Car for over a decade. Mr. Ford leaves behind his son Douglas Ford (Brenda); sister Constance (Connie) L. Ford; brother-friend Hudie Fleming, nephews Tony, Robert (Toyia), and Michael Lyda; one great-niece and five great-nephews; and four-great-great nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings Ronald C. Ford (17) and Elaine P. (Ford) Lyda (64). A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road., Suitland MD 20746. A 10 a.m. viewing will be followed by an 11a.m. service. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice
is requested in memory of Mr. Ford's life.