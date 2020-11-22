1/1
RICHARD FORD Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHARD R. FORD, JR.  
Richard R. Ford, Jr., 81, a U.S. Postal Service retiree, passed away suddenly on November 10, 2020. Born in Washington, DC on April 10, 1939 to the late Richard R. Ford, Sr. and the late Phyllis W. (Robinson) Ford, most of his life's treasured milestones occurred in Southeast, DC. He played the clarinet as a proud member of the Spingarn High School Band and after graduating in 1957 attended Howard University before embarking on a lifetime career as a postal worker. After retiring, he maintained a part-time job with Hertz Rental Car for over a decade. Mr. Ford leaves behind his son Douglas Ford (Brenda); sister Constance (Connie) L. Ford; brother-friend Hudie Fleming, nephews Tony, Robert (Toyia), and Michael Lyda; one great-niece and five great-nephews; and four-great-great nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings Ronald C. Ford (17) and Elaine P. (Ford) Lyda (64). A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road., Suitland MD 20746. A 10 a.m. viewing will be followed by an 11a.m. service. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice is requested in memory of Mr. Ford's life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved