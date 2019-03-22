Richard Garrison

RICHARD L. GARRISON  

On Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The beloved husband of Dorothea L. Garrison; father of Stephen R. Garrison of Fenwick Island, DE, Carla A. Nash of Egg Harbor Township, NJ and Kevin C. Garrison of Huntingtown, MD, also survived by six grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. Donations may be made in Richard's name to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 N. Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. Online condolences and tributes may be made at:

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 22, 2019
