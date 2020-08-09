1/1
RICHARD GENTZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHARD C. GENTZ  RADM, USN (Ret.)  
Rear Admiral Richard C. "Dick" Gentz, USN (Ret.), 85, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020, in Potomac Falls, Virginia. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Gentz Godek (Paul) of Fairfax, Virginia; his granddaughters, Emily and Caroline Chapin of Richmond, Virginia; and his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Mary Lou Gentz of Charlestown, Rhode Island.Admiral Gentz was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Carol Fredrikson Gentz, and his daughter, Wendy Gentz Chapin, of Midlothian, Virginia.Originally from Jackson, Michigan, Richard Corbett Gentz graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1957. He earned master's degrees in aeronautical engineering and systems management from the Naval Postgraduate School and The George Washington University, respectively, and served as Chairman of the Aeronautical Engineering Department at the U.S. Naval Academy. During his 33-year career as a naval aviator, Admiral Gentz flew carrier-based aircraft, including the C-1 Trader, S-2 Tracker, and E-2C Hawkeye, and commanded the Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125. Other assignments included: Commissioning flight deck officer aboard USS JOHN F. KENNEDY (CVA 67); SIXTH Fleet Staff; Office of the Chief of Naval Operations; and Naval Air Systems Command, where he was promoted to flag rank in 1984. Admiral Gentz later served as Commander, Pacific Missile Test Center and Commander, Naval Air Systems Command before retiring from active duty in 1991. After working several years in academia and the commercial sector, he served as a Ramsey Fellow at the National Air and Space Museum of the Smithsonian Institution and as a project manager at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia. He will always be remembered as a sterling example of a naval officer who loved flying Navy airplanes. His cheerful presence, sense of humor, and above all, his devoted love for his wife and his family will be missed immensely. A memorial gathering will be held on a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org) or the U. S. Naval Academy Foundation (https://www.usna.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved