RICHARD GENTZ

RICHARD C. GENTZ RADM, USN (Ret.)
Rear Admiral Richard C. "Dick" Gentz, USN (Ret.), 85, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020, in Potomac Falls, Virginia. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Gentz Godek (Paul) of Fairfax, Virginia; his granddaughters, Emily and Caroline Chapin of Richmond, Virginia; and his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Mary Lou Gentz of Charlestown, Rhode Island.Admiral Gentz was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Carol Fredrikson Gentz, and his daughter, Wendy Gentz Chapin, of Midlothian, Virginia.Originally from Jackson, Michigan, Richard Corbett Gentz graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1957. He earned master's degrees in aeronautical engineering and systems management from the Naval Postgraduate School and The George Washington University, respectively, and served as Chairman of the Aeronautical Engineering Department at the U.S. Naval Academy. During his 33-year career as a naval aviator, Admiral Gentz flew carrier-based aircraft, including the C-1 Trader, S-2 Tracker, and E-2C Hawkeye, and commanded the Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125. Other assignments included: Commissioning flight deck officer aboard USS JOHN F. KENNEDY (CVA 67); SIXTH Fleet Staff; Office of the Chief of Naval Operations; and Naval Air Systems Command, where he was promoted to flag rank in 1984. Admiral Gentz later served as Commander, Pacific Missile Test Center and Commander, Naval Air Systems Command before retiring from active duty in 1991. After working several years in academia and the commercial sector, he served as a Ramsey Fellow at the National Air and Space Museum of the Smithsonian Institution and as a project manager at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia. He will always be remembered as a sterling example of a naval officer who loved flying Navy airplanes. His cheerful presence, sense of humor, and above all, his devoted love for his wife and his family will be missed immensely. A memorial gathering will be held on a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
(https://www.alz.org
) or the U. S. Naval Academy Foundation (https://www.usna.com
).