

RICHARD C. GILBERT



Richard C. Gilbert, 66, passed away April 4, 2019, after a decades long battle with Parkinson's. He was born and raised in Kansas and moved to Washington, DC in 1974 to obtain his Master's degree in Political Science at George Washington University. Over his career, he dedicated himself to progressive causes, working for organizations including the U.S. Conference of Mayors, National League of Cities, and American Public Health Association. Following retirement, he filled his days with the company of his wife and daughter, alongside a daily Washington Post delivery and Detroit Tigers games.

Rich is survived by: his wife of 40 years, Terri; daughter, Amy; son-in-law, Rick; and many other family members and friends. Celebration of Life will be at a future date. For now, his family is dedicated to the establishment of the Richard C. Gilbert Memorial Fund, to provide financial support to young professionals from Kansas who move to Washington, DC for a degree or internship focused on public policy. For more info, email: