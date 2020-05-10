

RICHARD H. GINS



Passed away on May 4, 2020. Born in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 2, 1942, Richard graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1964. He attended the George Washington University School of Law where he received his Juris Doctor in 1967 and his L.L.M in 1969.

He served as a trial attorney at the Federal Trade Commission and as a prosecutor for the Office of Corporation Counsel in the District of Columbia before starting his own bankruptcy practice.

Mr. Gins has served on the Committee on Bankruptcy for the District of Columbia Bar, and he served as Chairman of the bankruptcy section of the Montgomery County Bar in 1983 and 1984. Many times, he was acknowledged as a "Super Lawyer" by publications and was selected as one of "The Best Lawyers In America" in the field of bankruptcy.

In his free time, Richard loved spending time at his beach home in Nags Head, NC with his wife Johnnie, kids, and grandchildren. He was an avid fly fisherman and enjoyed nothing more than spending time wading in the water with his son David in pursuit of trout. He loved his sports teams (UNC, Washington Nationals, GW Colonials, and the Washington Redskins) with a passion.

In his passing, he leaves behind his wife of 50 year Johnnie Gins; sons David and Eric Gins; daughter-in-law Michelle Gins; and grandchildren Elise and Jake Gins.

Service private.