RICHARD GUNSELMAN

DR. RICHARD DARRELL GUNSELMAN  
Dr. Richard D. Gunselman, PhD died June 2, 2020 at Inova Mt. Vernon Hospital. Richard was born November 26, 1939 near Lawrenceburg, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Annie Mae Gunselman, and his brothers, Douglass, Neal, "Runt," "Jay," and Marshall. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Hagan Gunselman, daughter, Megan Earwood (Jason), son, Jeffrey Gunselman, grandchildren, Katie and David Earwood, and numerous nieces and nephews. Richard earned a BS degree from David Lipscomb College, a MEd from Memphis State University, and a PhD from Texas A&M University. A tank officer and Vietnam veteran, he was medically retired as a Captain from the US Marine Corps. He worked as a professor, then as a civilian for the Departments of the Army and the Air Force, retiring in 2001. Graveside burial services are Tuesday, October 20, at Arlington National Cemetery. Attendees must be at the cemetery's Administration building by 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to Fisher House, https://fisherhouse.org/ or the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasia, https://www.nfed.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.everlycommunity.com.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
