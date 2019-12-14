PM RICHARD H. MASON
The officers and members of Roscoe C. Cartwright Lodge No. 129, of Accokeek, Maryland is hereby notified of the death of PM Richard H. Mason. Lodge of Sorrow: Sunday, December 15, 2019, (4 p.m.) at Roscoe C. Cartwright Masonic Lodge Hall, 16220 Livingston Road, Accokeek, MD, 20607, Masonic Services: Monday, December 16, 2019 (7 p.m.) at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown RD. Camp Spring, MD. 20748 Homegoing Services: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 (11 a.m.), Viewing (10 a.m.) at MT. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway RD., Clinton, MD 20735 Interment will be at Cheltenham Memorial Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623