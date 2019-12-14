The Washington Post

RICHARD H. MASON

Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Services
6500 Allentown Rd.
Camp Springs, MD
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt Ennon Baptist Church
9832 Piscataway Rd.
Clinton, MD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt Ennon Baptist Church
9832 Piscataway Rd.
Clinton, MD
Notice
PM RICHARD H. MASON  

The officers and members of Roscoe C. Cartwright Lodge No. 129, of Accokeek, Maryland is hereby notified of the death of PM Richard H. Mason. Lodge of Sorrow: Sunday, December 15, 2019, (4 p.m.) at Roscoe C. Cartwright Masonic Lodge Hall, 16220 Livingston Road, Accokeek, MD, 20607, Masonic Services: Monday, December 16, 2019 (7 p.m.) at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown RD. Camp Spring, MD. 20748 Homegoing Services: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 (11 a.m.), Viewing (10 a.m.) at MT. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway RD., Clinton, MD 20735 Interment will be at Cheltenham Memorial Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 14, 2019
