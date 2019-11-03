

Richard Emmett Hage (Age 89)



On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, of Washington, DC. Husband of Kathleen M. Hage; father of Cecilia (Lane) Hage, Stephen (Cathie) Hage, Margaret (Calvin) Meleney, Theresa (Kevin) York, Peter (Carol) Hage, Mary (Charlie) Huisentruit, Joe (Mary) Hage, John (Consuelo) Hage, Rachel (Scott) Spangenberg, Lucy (Mike) Dupont, Kristin (John) Beise, Emily (Jules) Hage-Dingle; brother of the late Alan and Oliver Hage of Minneapolis, MN. Also survived by 25 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Tuesday, November 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. and again at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Ave. NW, Washington, DC, on Wednesday, November 6, beginning at 10 a.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Fair Housing Alliance, 1331 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Suite 650, Washington, DC 20004 or Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, 805 15th Street NW, Suite 410, Washington, DC 20005.