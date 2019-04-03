Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD HEDGPETH III.



RICHARD THOMAS HEDGPETH, III



Vietnam Veteran and beloved son, brother, husband and father, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Katherine Crittenden. He is survived by his son, Richard C. Hedgpeth; brother, Thomas H. Hedgpeth and mother, Mary Lee S. Hedgpeth.

He was deeply loved by his gamily and respected by his friends and co-workers. He and Kathy are reunited once again.

All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .