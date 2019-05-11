The Washington Post

RICHARD PHILIP HEIN  

Passed away on May 5, 2019 at the age 93 years. Richard will be lovingly remembered by his two children, Christine (Beran) and Eric; his four grandchildren, Lindsay (Long), Greg, Christopher and Elizabeth (Beran); and his grandson, Emerson (Beran). He was preceded in death by his two wives, Victoria and Mildred and his sister Dorothy. A World War II Veteran, Richard worked in the Printing Industry. Services will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist in Kensington, MD. on Monday May 13, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to the or the Memorial Fund at St. Paul's Methodist.
Published in The Washington Post on May 11, 2019
