RICHARD ANDREW HELGESON

3/3/87 - 5/25/05

Victim of Sudden Cardiac Arrest



Fond memories on your 33rd Birthday, Andrew. If everyone was endowed with your soundness of mind and goodness of heart, the world would be a far better place. A great son, brother, grandson, friend, teammate, lacrosse goalie and JCC counselor, you live on through the thoughtful acts of kindness you still encourage in others.

We Love and Miss You, Mom, Dad

and Jennifer