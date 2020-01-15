HENNINGER RICHARD G. HENNINGER, SR. (Age 98) A retired real estate executive, died on January 12, 2020 at The Kensington in Falls Church, VA. He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa. His family moved to Altadena, California in 1924. He graduated from the College of Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley. He was president of his fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He also received an MBA degree from Stanford University. Mr. Henninger served as a Supply Officer on the submarine tender USS Clytie (AS-26) in the South Pacific during World War ll. After the war he continued to serve as Supply Officer of the New London Group of the Atlantic Reserve Fleet and as Supply Officer of the USS New Kent (APA-217) based in Norfolk. He also served as Assistant Director of the Naval Household Goods Division in Arlington, Virginia. He resigned his Lt. Commander commission in 1954 and joined the Hazleton Laboratories in Vienna, Virginia as General Manager. ln 1972 he became President of the Karloid Corporation, a real estate management company, and formed NCI Realty, a commercial real estate company. He was a member of the board of directors of Hunter Associates Laboratories in Reston, Virginia. He was Treasurer and a Director of Henninger Media Services Mr. Henninger was a founding director of the First National Bank of Vienna and served for 27 years on the boards and advisory boards of successive banks including the Nations Bank. He was active in the Fairfax Chamber of Commerce as a Vice President and was designated Man of the Year in 1976. He was also awarded the Past President's Award for distinguished service. He was a Trustee of the Fairfax Hospital Association. He served as a trustee of United Givers and was President of the McLean High School SPTA. He was a charter member and Past President of the Reston Rotary Club He enjoyed gardening at his mountain retreat near Graves Mill, Virginia, coin collecting, piano, photography and using his computer to edit old home movies. He was a member of the Saint Thomas Episcopal Church which he helped start. Loving husband of the late Lorraine Rude Henninger of Tyson's Corner, VA; devoted father of five children, Richard G. Henninger, Jr. of Vienna, VA, Robert L. Henninger of Arlington, VA, Alice H. Menks of Graves Mill, VA, Jeffrey P. Henninger of Ashburn, VA, and James Henninger of Falls Church, VA. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Friday, January 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 8991 Brook Rd, McLean, VA on Saturday, January 18 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com www.moneyandking.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 15, 2020