RICHARD HILLEARY
1931 - 2020
RICHARD H. HILLEARY  
The Officers and Members of Local #10, International Union of Elevator Constructors, are hereby notified of the passing of Honorary Brother Richard H. Hilleary on May 31, 2020. Officers and Members may call at the Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22193 on Tuesday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral home will allow 50 in at a time. Services and Interment will be private.Fraternally, The Business Office  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory
4143 Dale Blvd.
Dale City, VA 22193
(703) 680-1234
