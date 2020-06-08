The Officers and Members of Local #10, International Union of Elevator Constructors, are hereby notified of the passing of Honorary Brother Richard H. Hilleary on May 31, 2020. Officers and Members may call at the Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22193 on Tuesday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral home will allow 50 in at a time. Services and Interment will be private.