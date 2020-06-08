Richard HIlleary
1931 - 2020
Richard Harry HIlleary Sr. "Dick"  
Richard "Dick" Harry Hilleary Sr. of Alexandria, Virginia passed away on May 31, 2020 of congestive heart failure. He was born on May 30, 1931. Dick was an elevator technician and supervisor working out of the Washington, DC area, IUEC Local #10. He was an Arlingtonian native, attended Washington-Lee High School, Class of 49 and was an avid Washington Nationals and Redskin fan. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Anne Hilleary of 70 years; half brother, William Langley; children, Richard (Rhonda) Hilleary, Joy (Wayne) Gryder, Jane (Robert) Lomax, Danny (Nancy) Hilleary; 11 grandchildren, Dave, Tom, Jimmy, Chris, Michael, Brad, Heather, Daniel, Jeremy, Jeannie; 14 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Preceded in death by daughter, Donna Flynn; and granddaughter Hillary.A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City, Virginia. Service and Interment will be private. Burial at Woodbine Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory
4143 Dale Blvd.
Dale City, VA 22193
(703) 680-1234
