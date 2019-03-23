

Richard Glenn Hunsinger



Passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 at the age of 96. The day of his death he was with his sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Dick was born on January 12, 1923 to Glenn King Hunsinger and Leah Hunsinger in Oxford Ohio. He and his brother George grew up together and were inseparable. They were especially into sports and Dick quarterbacked their high school football team to a championship under legendary coach Weeb Ewbank. He attended Miami University in Oxford and pledged the Sigma Chi Fraternity, both of which were integral parts of his life.

After two years at Miami he enlisted in the army to serve his country during WWII . He served combat duty in Europe as a PFC- infantry division. After the war he returned home and graduated from Miami in 1948. He joined the FBI where he worked for 31 years and retired as Inspector-Deputy Assistant Director. He was especially proud to establish and lead the Equal Employment Opportunity Division for the FBI.

He met the love of his life Cleo Chiartas at the FBI Valentine Day Ball. They married soon after and had sons, Richard and Daniel Hunsinger. Dick and Cleo lived a wonderful life together full of love and happiness. They enjoyed traveling with friends, volunteer activities and especially raising their sons together. Times spent with his sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren were his favorite activities. At the age of 83 he shot 81 playing golf with his grandson, Quinn. He was always a guiding influence to his seven grandchildren. Dick was kind to everyone he met and left a lasting impression on all.

He is preceded by his wife Cleo. He is survived by Richard and Erin Hunsinger, Dan and Kitty Hunsinger, and his grandchildren Drew, Quinn, Beth, Justin, Beau, Noelle and Leah Hunsinger.