RICHARD JERRY LOW, JR.
Richard Jerry Low, Jr passed away at his home in Alexandria, Virginia, on November 11, 2020. He was 63 years old. He earned a degree in chemical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with an Army ROTC scholarship. After fulfilling his commitment to the Army as a 2nd lieutenant, he worked for Stauffer Chemical in Wyoming. In 1983, he moved to Alexandria and began his 30 year career as a civilian engineer for the Navy where he had several positions including acquisition of ammunition, safety, and logistics management for NAVSEA and the Marine Corps. He was ultimately promoted to ND-5/GS-15 in 2000 as a program manager at NSWC Indian Head Division. Rich received numerous awards for his 30 years of service to our country, including the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service award, multiple NSWC IHD awards, and numerous Letters of Commendation. These awards speak highly of his dedication and contributions to our Nation's defense mission. Rich was larger than life. He was a foodie who frequented many restaurants. He introduced friends to his favorites, with many of the owners considering him a friend. He loved strategic war games and met weekly with friends, even going to national gaming conventions as both a player and organizer. He also loved collecting antique guns. He had a passion for the arts and supported numerous institutions, including The Kennedy Center, The Shakespeare Theatre, Wolf Trap, and the Birchmere. He was loved by his friends for his kindness and generosity and respected for his incredible intelligence. A virtual service was held November 23, 2020 at Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation. Hoping to have a public celebration in August 2021. He is survived by his father Richard Low; brother Douglas Low; sister Jennifer Amerson, her husband Michael, and nephews Jack, Matthew, and Michael. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Kennedy Center or the American Heart Association
