RICHARD GRANT JONES (Age 85)
Died peacefully at home in Falls Church on March 27, 2019. Loved by everyone who met him, Loving husband and father, Dick Jones is survived by his wife Ursula; five sons Chris, Rick, Kelly, Greg and Scott and 14 grandchildren. Known for his wit, charm, humor, character and love, he will be missed by all who knew him. Served his country in the US Army and served his family and others as a life insurance agent for over 30 years. National Racketball Champion, Civil War Relic Hunter and Treasure Hunter. Funeral Service Sunday, March 31 at 1 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 3022 Woodlawn Avenue, Falls Church, Va. Interment National Memorial Park, Falls Church, VA. Full obituary at