RICHARD JONES
RICHARD SYLVESTER JONES  
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday July 9th. He is survived by his grandmother Shirley Jones; father Richard Coleman; two uncles Thurman Jones Jr; and Garry Jones; two aunts Janice Pyatt; and Michelle Jones and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.Mr. Jones will lie in state at Church of the Incarnation, 880 Eastern Ave NE, Washington DC on Thursday July 30 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Officiating Minister Father Carroll. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Maryland. Services by Stewart.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
JUL
30
Service
11:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
