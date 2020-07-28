RICHARD JONES



RICHARD SYLVESTER JONES

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday July 9th. He is survived by his grandmother Shirley Jones; father Richard Coleman; two uncles Thurman Jones Jr; and Garry Jones; two aunts Janice Pyatt; and Michelle Jones and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.Mr. Jones will lie in state at Church of the Incarnation, 880 Eastern Ave NE, Washington DC on Thursday July 30 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Officiating Minister Father Carroll. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Maryland. Services by Stewart.



