RICHARD "DICK" JUPPENLATZ
1946 - 2020
Richard M. Juppenlatz (Age 73)  
Passed away suddenly on July 25, 2020. Dick was born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania on October 6, 1946, the fifth child of the late John and Ethel Juppenlatz. Dick graduated from Millersville University in Pennsylvania. He served as a Captain in the AIrForce for eight years, received a masters degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the USC, while serving at the Pentagon and continued working in the IT/computer industry until he retired. Dick, and his wife, Gail, lived in Washington, DC and traveled extensively, wintering in Roatan, Honduras for many years. He enjoyed sailing his boat on the Chesapeake and communicating on the ham radio. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Gail (Smith), sister, Janice Meyer, a brother, Neil (Alice) Juppenlatz, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Jr. (Jack) and sister, Nancy. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the roatanmarinepark.org a US based charity or a charity of your choice. Services private.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeVol Funeral Home
2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-6680
