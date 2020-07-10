RICHARD KADISH

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Richard L. Kadish of Rockville, MD passed away at home at the age of 76. He was the beloved husband of Bethany Kadish; devoted father of Jennifer Cassell, Andrew Kadish (Vicki), and Jill Alloway (Chris); loving grandfather of Raphael, Rachel, Matthew and Jacob. He was the founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of CAPREIT, a national multifamily real estate firm. Richard will be remembered for his great love of family, travel, and local sports, particularly the Washington Capitals. Private services will be held at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation or Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.