Richard Keels, Jr. (Age 74)

Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Ritrina, grandsons, Montre, Makaio and Michael and precious granddaughter, Zoe. Also survived by his sisters, Arlene Washington, Alice Pearson, Shirley DeVille, and Margaret Keels-Webster and many special nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Services private.



