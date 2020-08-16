

Richard B. Keener "Dick"

Born February 22, 1928 in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Kenyon College and enlisted in the Air Force. He served with the 335th Fighter Interceptor Squadron in Korea in 1953, completing 40 combat sorties. Awards include Air Medal, Korean and UN Service Medals. He was past president of the F-86 Sabre Pilots Association. He retired from Argonne National Lab in 1986 as a technical editor. He died of complications from the Covid-19 virus on August 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a future date. We salute him as "he goes into the wild sky yonder."



