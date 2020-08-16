1/1
RICHARD "Dick" KEENER
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard B. Keener "Dick"  
Born February 22, 1928 in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Kenyon College and enlisted in the Air Force. He served with the 335th Fighter Interceptor Squadron in Korea in 1953, completing 40 combat sorties. Awards include Air Medal, Korean and UN Service Medals. He was past president of the F-86 Sabre Pilots Association. He retired from Argonne National Lab in 1986 as a technical editor. He died of complications from the Covid-19 virus on August 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a future date. We salute him as "he goes into the wild sky yonder."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved