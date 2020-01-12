

RICHARD WARREN KENEFICK



Richard Warren Kenefick passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born on January 3, 1939. He graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1961 with a degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics. He worked for Grumman Corporation until 1972, then worked for the United States Navy as Program Manager on the LCAC Program until retirement in 1994.

He was deceased by his first wife of 38 years, Geraldine (Ianniciello), his parents Betty and Robert, and his brother Robert. He is survived by his loving wife Mary (Quinn), his children Steven (Nancy), Carol (Karen) and Richard, and his grandchildren Kelly, Michael and Eva. Richard was a brilliant mind, kind soul and generous personality who always made room for others. He will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held at Everly-Wheatly Funeral Home, 1500 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria on January 16 from 12 noon to 2 p.m., followed by a celebratory luncheon 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

There will be a Mass on January 17 at St Joseph's Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m.