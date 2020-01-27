Richard Kennedy "Dick"
On January 18, 2020 Dick Kennedy of Arlington County passed away peacefully at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Carol Goodloe; sons Clark and Hank; daughter-in-law Becki; grandsons Brady and Oliver; and brothers-in-law Mike and David Goodloe. Another brother-in-law, Tony, predeceased him. Born in Cleveland Ohio in 1935, Dick was graduated from (now Case) Western Reserve University. He did graduate work at the Universities of Michigan State and Maryland. Dick served in the Army Reserve and spent one year on active duty. He spent his career as an international economist at the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service (ERS). He spent two years as a liaison from ERS to Virginia State University during the Nixon Administration. Dick was a recognized expert on world agricultural issues and for many years wrote an article on world food and agriculture for the Encyclopedia Britannica Year Book. He was an avid reader (usually a dozen books at a time) and critical thinker, and relished a good debate. Dick's passions were choral singing and sailing. Starting as a boy tenor in Cleveland, he sang in several regional choruses since moving to this area in 1960. With his wife and sons, he sailed both a racing dinghy and a cruising boat all over the Chesapeake Bay and other locations in the Northeast and Midwest. Now, as we miss him, we will cherish his commitment to clear thinking and his devotion to his passions. A celebration of Dick's life will be held on February 22 at 11 a.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 4444 Arlington Blvd., Arlington VA 22204. In honor of Dick's love of music, contributions can be made to the NOVA Alexandria Community Chorus at www.nvcc.edu/foundation
.