Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD "Dick" KENNEDY. View Sign Service Information Murphy Funeral Homes 4510 Wilson Boulevard Arlington , VA 22203 (703)-920-4800 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Unitarian Universalist Church 4444 Arlington Blvd. Arlington , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice



Richard Kennedy "Dick"

On January 18, 2020 Dick Kennedy of Arlington County passed away peacefully at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Carol Goodloe; sons Clark and Hank; daughter-in-law Becki; grandsons Brady and Oliver; and brothers-in-law Mike and David Goodloe. Another brother-in-law, Tony, predeceased him. Born in Cleveland Ohio in 1935, Dick was graduated from (now Case) Western Reserve University. He did graduate work at the Universities of Michigan State and Maryland. Dick served in the Army Reserve and spent one year on active duty. He spent his career as an international economist at the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service (ERS). He spent two years as a liaison from ERS to Virginia State University during the Nixon Administration. Dick was a recognized expert on world agricultural issues and for many years wrote an article on world food and agriculture for the Encyclopedia Britannica Year Book. He was an avid reader (usually a dozen books at a time) and critical thinker, and relished a good debate. Dick's passions were choral singing and sailing. Starting as a boy tenor in Cleveland, he sang in several regional choruses since moving to this area in 1960. With his wife and sons, he sailed both a racing dinghy and a cruising boat all over the Chesapeake Bay and other locations in the Northeast and Midwest. Now, as we miss him, we will cherish his commitment to clear thinking and his devotion to his passions. A celebration of Dick's life will be held on February 22 at 11 a.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 4444 Arlington Blvd., Arlington VA 22204. In honor of Dick's love of music, contributions can be made to the NOVA Alexandria Community Chorus at On January 18, 2020 Dick Kennedy of Arlington County passed away peacefully at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Carol Goodloe; sons Clark and Hank; daughter-in-law Becki; grandsons Brady and Oliver; and brothers-in-law Mike and David Goodloe. Another brother-in-law, Tony, predeceased him. Born in Cleveland Ohio in 1935, Dick was graduated from (now Case) Western Reserve University. He did graduate work at the Universities of Michigan State and Maryland. Dick served in the Army Reserve and spent one year on active duty. He spent his career as an international economist at the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service (ERS). He spent two years as a liaison from ERS to Virginia State University during the Nixon Administration. Dick was a recognized expert on world agricultural issues and for many years wrote an article on world food and agriculture for the Encyclopedia Britannica Year Book. He was an avid reader (usually a dozen books at a time) and critical thinker, and relished a good debate. Dick's passions were choral singing and sailing. Starting as a boy tenor in Cleveland, he sang in several regional choruses since moving to this area in 1960. With his wife and sons, he sailed both a racing dinghy and a cruising boat all over the Chesapeake Bay and other locations in the Northeast and Midwest. Now, as we miss him, we will cherish his commitment to clear thinking and his devotion to his passions. A celebration of Dick's life will be held on February 22 at 11 a.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 4444 Arlington Blvd., Arlington VA 22204. In honor of Dick's love of music, contributions can be made to the NOVA Alexandria Community Chorus at www.nvcc.edu/foundation

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Michigan Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close