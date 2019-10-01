

Richard Allen Kiesel "Rick"



Richard Allen (Rick) Kiesel, 75, formerly of Manassas, passed away September 28, 2019.

He was born June 6, 1944 in Meadville, PA, a son of Leslie L. Kiesel and Edythe Bartells Anderson.

Rick worked as an engineer for General Electric for 13 years and subsequently for Aerospace Corporation in Manassas for 34 years, retiring in 2012.

Survivors include two sons, Brian D. Kiesel and Terrence M. Kiesel (Amaryllia), all of San Jose, CA; two sisters; a half-brother; nieces; nephews, great-nieces; great-nephews and a great-great-niece. Calling hours are October 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the ROBERT W. WAID FUNERAL HOME, MEADVILLE, PA. A celebration of life is October 5 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main St., Meadville, PA 16335 or Penn State University (for the School of Electrical Engineering ACDEE), 27 Old Main, University Park, PA 16802-1500. Memories and condolences may be shared at