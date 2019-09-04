

Richard Kiniry, C.S.C.

June 13, 1933 - August 25, 2019



With sadness, the members of the Congregation of Holy Cross announce the death of Brother Richard Aloysius Kiniry. Richard, born June 13 1933, spent his youth in Johnstown, PA, served in the U. S. Naval Air Force, and was accepted into the Brothers of Holy Cross in 1956. In addition to other assignments, Richard spent many years in Forestville, Maryland, at Bishop McNamara High School, and lived for a time at Mount Calvary Rectory while serving in various other ministries in the area. He was an enthusiastic member of the local Knights of Columbus and well known to many. Richard passed into new life on August 25, 2019 at the retirement center for Holy Cross Brothers in Upstate New York, community members and family at his bedside.

In line with his values, Brother Richard donated his body for scientific study so a funeral Mass and burial will be held at the time his body is returned. Instead, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Joseph Center Chapel Valatie, New York, and also at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26 at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Maryland, in the school's Moreau Chapel.

In thanksgiving for his brotherhood and his witness in ministry, we commend his soul to our loving God!