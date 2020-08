Or Copy this URL to Share



RICHARD D. KNIGHT (Age 68)

Richard D. Knight of Temple Hills, MD passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital. He is survived by his sister Lisa Plater; Goddaughter Dorn Pollard; and a host of family and friends. Richard developed lifelong relationships that resulted in a large adopted family of brothers and sisters. A private memorial service is being held on Saturday, August 8, 2020.



