

Richard L. Knode

"Dick" (Age 79)



Of Millersville, passed away on August 20, 2019. Born to the late William T. and Virginia J. Knode, February 1, 1940, in Hagerstown, MD. He graduated from North Hagerstown High School in 1957 and continued on to receive a BA from Shepherd (College) University and a master's degree from George Washington University.

Dick worked for 34 years in the Prince George County Public Schools where he was a Physical Education Teacher, Athletic Director and Coach.

Dick is survived by his wife, Mary Jane, his daughters, Kara V. Nelson (Joseph), Tracy J. Edwards (Bradley), Kelli L. Knode (Keith Alioto), seven grandchildren, his sister, Ann Chaney (Dr. Charles Chaney), brother-in-law, Stephen Jones (Edie), three nieces, and 1 nephew.

The family will receive visitors at Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church, 921 Generals Hwy, Millersville on Friday, August 30, 2019 beginning at 5 p.m. The memorial service will start at 6 p.m.