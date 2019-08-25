The Washington Post

RICHARD "DICK" KNODE (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD "DICK" KNODE.
Service Information
Baldwin Memorial United Meth
921 Generals Hwy
Millersville, MD 21108
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church
921 Generals Hwy
Millersville, DC
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Richard L. Knode  
"Dick" (Age 79)  

Of Millersville, passed away on August 20, 2019. Born to the late William T. and Virginia J. Knode, February 1, 1940, in Hagerstown, MD. He graduated from North Hagerstown High School in 1957 and continued on to receive a BA from Shepherd (College) University and a master's degree from George Washington University.
 
Dick worked for 34 years in the Prince George County Public Schools where he was a Physical Education Teacher, Athletic Director and Coach.
 
Dick is survived by his wife, Mary Jane, his daughters, Kara V. Nelson (Joseph), Tracy J. Edwards (Bradley), Kelli L. Knode (Keith Alioto), seven grandchildren, his sister, Ann Chaney (Dr. Charles Chaney), brother-in-law, Stephen Jones (Edie), three nieces, and 1 nephew.
 
The family will receive visitors at Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church, 921 Generals Hwy, Millersville on Friday, August 30, 2019 beginning at 5 p.m. The memorial service will start at 6 p.m.
 
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shepherd University Foundation Athletic Scholarship fund at www.shepherduniversityfoundation.org in memory of Richard L. Knode.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.