The Washington Post

Passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday October 26, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Claudette Kott. Loving father of Corinne Peters, Chris Kott, and Carolyn Taylor. Grandfather of James, Lauren Natalie, Brad, Christian, Jacquelyn, Stephanie, Gabe, Caitlyn and Wesley. Great-grandfather to Russell and Tommy. The family will receive friends at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill, MD on Friday November 8, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's of Piscataway, 13401 Piscataway Rd., Clinton, MD 20735. Internment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122 or hospicechesapeake.org
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019
