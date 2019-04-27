

RICHARD CHARLES KRIEGEL, JR.Colonel USMC (Ret.)



On April 21, 2019, Colonel Richard Charles Kriegel, Jr. of Leesburg, Virginia passed away peacefully of natural causes. He was born April 19, 1923 in Yakima, Washington; his parents were Richard Charles, Sr. and Hortense Kriegel. He has six children, Robert Vivian, Jamie Dee, Richard Charles, Timothy DeWitt, Janice CoraMae, and Bruce Whitney.

Colonel Kriegel voluntarily enlisted in the Marines and retired after 28 years of service. His service included active duty in WW II, and the Korean and Vietnam war s. His nearly forty years of federal service, included time with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Central Intelligence Agency, and the United States Marine Corps . Much of his USAID service time was spent in lesser developed countries focusing on security, rural development, and manpower organization.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Lorraine Ledbetter and is survived by his present wife Helen Swinnerton, six children, three stepdaughters, and many grandchildren.

