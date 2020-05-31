

Richard Alan Kuzmack (Age 76)

Passed away unexpectedly at his McLean home on April 28, 2020. Due to the pandemic, no service is planned. Rich grew up in Queens, NY and attended Brooklyn Tech High School where he excelled at mechanical drawing and engineering. After graduation, he attended SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry before transferring to Syracuse University. In 1965, he graduated with a BA in Economics. While in college, he was in Army ROTC and began active duty in 1967. After officer training, he was assigned as the Post Debt Counselor at Fort Bragg, NC, where he assisted hundreds of families gain control of their finances. He then deployed to Vietnam, where he served as an ordnance officer. Following his Army service, he began a long career in the DC area with both the government and local think tanks: Center for Naval Analyses, Defense Manpower Commission, American Management Systems, Mathematica, Office of Management and Budget, Lewin-ICF, Treasury, and Homeland Security. He retired in 2005 as a member of the Senior Executive Service. He met his wife of 52 years, Linda Nathan Kuzmack, on a blind date at Syracuse University in 1967. They were married that August. He also left behind his children, Stefanie Kuzmack, Tricia Kuzmack Stering, and Jonathan Stering; three precious grandchildren, Emerson, Samantha, and Rosalie Stering; his intellectual legacy; and an impressive collection of tools, widgets and gadgets, electronics, and photographic equipment. He is remembered as the type of person to teach himself anything and everything, from building computers in the 70s, to installing a home darkroom in the 80s, to cutting gears in his home shop in the 90s, while always maintaining a huge backyard vegetable garden. He was an early proponent of using computer technology to solve old problems, whether it was actuarial forecasting or making life a bit easier for people with disabilities. He had been an active member of the local chapter of CAMS (Chesapeake Area Metalworking Society) and had an extensive article on gears published in Machinery's Handbook. A lifetime Girl Scout, he served as a camp and first aid trained volunteer for his daughters' troops and continued to support his wife's involvement with Girl Scout service projects until his death.



