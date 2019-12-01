

Entered into Eternal Rest on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Richard was born in Norristown, PA to Pasquale and Mary (Del Pizzo) Lattanze on April 26, 1939 and moved to Arlington, VA with his family in 1942. Richard married the love of his life, Julia (Horowitz) Lattanze in 1961 in Arlington, VA. He attended Wakefield High School in Arlington, VA and graduated in 1957. Richard went on to earn a degree in History from Georgetown University and worked for the Central Intelligence Agency in the Office of Security 30+ years. Richard will be remembered as a loving and dedicated father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be missed dearly by his family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife, Julia of 58 years; sons, Richard and his wife Hong, Joseph and his wife Pam, and Peter and his wife Theresa; his grandchildren, Danielle, Rachel, Anthony, Vincent, Maggie, Caroline, Lauren, Olivia, and Sarah; and great granddaughter, Emilia; his sister Gertrude "Trudy" and her husband Donald; and many nieces and nephews, especially his eldest nephew, Gregory. Richard was predeceased by his sister, Patricia and brother, David. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family on Wednesday, December 4 for a funeral mass at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 3700 Old Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA 22030 at 11 a.m. followed by a burial service at Fairfax Memorial Cemetery, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard (on behalf of his wife, Julia) may be made to the at 8180 Greensboro Dr Ste 400, McLean, VA 22102.