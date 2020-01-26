General RICHARD L. LAWSON
12/19/1929-1/20/2020
Following his 70th wedding anniversary in August and his 90th birthday in December, Dick flew this life's final mission on January 20, 2020. He is celebrated and held in the hearts of his bride Joan, their children and grandchildren, and extended family of the USAF, the Armed Forces, the National Guard and the mining community in which he was honored to serve and contribute. Services, burial and reception will be held at Arlington Cemetery within the year at a date to be determined.