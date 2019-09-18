RICHARD F. LEVINE M.D.
On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, RICHARD F. LEVINE M.D. of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of Susan Wachtel. Devoted father of Ariel Levine (Barry Klein) Ilana Levine (Ryan) Eubank and Zachary Levine. Loving brother of Stephen Levine. Cherished grandfather of Max, Lilly, William and Autumn. Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, 11 a.m. at Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, NY. Shiva will be observed at the family residence on Sunday at 6:45 p.m. (parking is available at Saks Fifth Avenue or the residence) and on Monday and Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. at the home of Ariel Levine and Barry Klein. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah or to Ohev Sholom-The National Synagogue. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.