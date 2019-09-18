The Washington Post

RICHARD LEVINE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD LEVINE.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth David Cemetery
Elmont, NY
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:45 PM
At the family residence
Shiva
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:45 PM
Home of Ariel Levine and Barry Klein
Shiva
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:45 PM
Home of Ariel Levine and Barry Klein
Notice
Send Flowers

 

RICHARD F. LEVINE M.D.  

On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, RICHARD F. LEVINE M.D. of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of Susan Wachtel. Devoted father of Ariel Levine (Barry Klein) Ilana Levine (Ryan) Eubank and Zachary Levine. Loving brother of Stephen Levine. Cherished grandfather of Max, Lilly, William and Autumn. Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, 11 a.m. at Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, NY. Shiva will be observed at the family residence on Sunday at 6:45 p.m. (parking is available at Saks Fifth Avenue or the residence) and on Monday and Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. at the home of Ariel Levine and Barry Klein. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah or to Ohev Sholom-The National Synagogue. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.