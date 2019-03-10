LIND Richard W. Lind "Dick" Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.) Passed away on March 1, 2018 following a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. A memorial service will be held on March 15, 2019 at The Old Post Chapel on Fort Myer, VA followed by interment at Arlington National Cemetery. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Attendees should arrive by 9:45 a.m. Dick was born in Auburn, NY on March 5, 1937 to Marion (née Stringer) and Anton Blix Lind. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda D. Lind; son Lieutenant Colonel Peter A. Lind, U.S. Army (Ret.); daughter Debra L. Paciolla; daughter-in-law Lana S. Lind; son-in-law Timothy V. Paciolla; granddaughter Camilla I. Paciolla; and grandsons William B. Lind, Stephen A. Lind, and Jasper V. Paciolla. Also surviving are his sister Nancy Fitzsimmons of Naples, FL; nephews Joseph, Michael and Tommy Fitzsimmons; and nieces Patricia Brittain and Susan Weidlich. Dick enlisted in 1958 and was selected to attend the Field Artillery Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill, OK. He graduated with FA OCS Class 05-59 and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant on September 1, 1959. Dick served on active duty for 31 years, including 9 years of overseas tours in Korea, Vietnam, Germany, and England, before retiring on August 31, 1989. He commanded both an Artillery Battery and Battalion (1-31 ARTY "Honest John") and served as a staff officer at every level from Battalion to Corps and later USEUCOM. Then Captain Lind, Dick, completed the JFKSWCS Special Warfare Counter Insurgence Operations Course for his combat tour in Vietnam with 5TH Special Forces Group and the U.S. Military Assistance Command Vietnam working with ARVN Rangers. He also completed senior staff assignments at HQDA, was the CoS of MILPERCEN, and served as the Principle Director for the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Dick held a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Nebraska and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Utah. He was also a graduate of the Command and General Staff College, Army War College, and the Harvard Kennedy School Senior Executive Fellows Program. After retiring from the Army, Dick held positions as a Project Manager and Senior Analyst with BRTRC Federal Solutions until 2008. He helped bolster the company's strategic relationship with the Army Materiel Command - Field Assistance in Science and Technology and pave the way for research and development, testing, and production of equipment innovations and technologies used today. Colonel Lind's awards and decorations included the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (2 OLC), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (2 BS), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (4), and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was also authorized to wear the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, Parachutist Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Aircrew Badge, and the Secretary of Defense Identification Badge. Dick was inducted into the Field Artillery OCS Hall of Fame in 2008. www.fmfh.comwww.fmfh.com
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 10, 2019