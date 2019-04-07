

Richard J. Lombardi

(Age 68)



Of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019 in Washington, DC. Son of his late parents Vincent and Dena. He was an accomplished professional electrical and mechanical engineer and project coordinator of high profile public and private buildings, including classified FBI field offices, resident agencies and data centers. A devoted husband and father who loved spending time with his family, Richard was an avid gun shooter and collector, as well as an Ohio State University football fan. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Karen, his children, Kyle Lombardi, of Arlington, VA, and Britton Lombardi (Greg Kaplan) of Chicago, IL and soon-to-be grandchild "Ellis". Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Sunday, April 7, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where a funeral will be held Monday, April 8 at 11 a.m. Interment private.