RICHARD LOVERING

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RICHARD D. LOVERING  
(Age 85)  

Of Arlington, VA. Passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones on January 6, 2020. Richard is survived by his wife and children. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on January 12, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Homes, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203. Funeral services will be held on January 13, 2020 at Murphys Funeral Homes. Interment at National Memorial Park, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Children's Hospital.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 9, 2020
