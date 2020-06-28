RICHARD MACDOWELL
1948 - 2020
Richard Alan MacDowell  (Age 71)  
Of Columbia, Maryland, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. Rich was born on Octber 17, 1948 in Dunkirk, New York. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene F. MacDowell and Mildred L. MacDowell. Rich was relentless in his battle with cancer from which he finally succumbed. Rich attended Horseheads High School in Horseheads, New York, and later the University of Maryland, graduating in 1971 with a degree in Business Administration. He enjoyed golf and coin collecting early on and later became an avid reader of mysteries and thrillers. Mr. MacDowell's professional career, which spanned 36 years included many positions in the food service industry, from which he retired in 2010. In retirement he enjoyed volunteering at the local food bank. He is survived by his wife, Barbara McCall MacDowell, his stepson, Chris Rauch, his sister, Helen Meade and brother-in-law, John Meade of Addison, NY, nephews, David Rumsey and Brian Rumsey, and cousin, Robert Reed of Boulder, Colorado.  No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aspen Hill Christian Church, 13501 Georgia Avenue, Aspen Hill, Maryland 20906.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
