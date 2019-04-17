

Richard H. Manfreda (Age 77)



On Friday, April 12, 2019 of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of Catherine "Betty" Manfreda; loving father of Marybeth Manfreda, Mark Manfreda (wife, Amanda) and John Manfreda; devoted grandfather of Madeline and Isabel; brother of John and David Manfreda; devoted friend of John Aravanis. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD on Monday, April 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Ave., NW, Washington, DC on Tuesday, April 23 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Rd., NE, Washington, DC 20017.