

Richard White Manlove

(Age 77)



Died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home in McLean, VA., surrounded by his family and friends. After graduating from the U.S Military Academy in 1966, Richard served for 26 years as an officer in the U.S. Army. After retiring from the U.S Army, he embarked on a second career of almost 20 years, serving for the United Nations in a variety of senior security positions, including Principal Security Advisor for the UN Operations in Iraq. He is survived by Carolyn Christian Manlove, his college sweetheart and wife of 53 years; his daughter, Marian Manlove; his grandchildren, Caroline and Christian Keith; his brother, Joe White Manlove and his sister, Virginia Knudson. His son, Richard Christian Manlove, predeceased him.

Funeral arrangements are pending. Richard will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Army Emergency Relief or the .