

Richard Martin MarchesanoApril 1, 1959 ~ October 30, 2019



Richard Marchesano passed away peacefully on October 30,2019 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Pamela, his son, Nicholas, his brother, Joe, his mother Carole, and his stepfather, Norman Goldberg. Richard was a loving husband, caring father, fun uncle, mentor, and unparalleled friend. He leaves an enormous hole in the lives of all he touched that will never be filled. He was known for his creativity, his intense love for his family and friends, and his incomparable sense of humor. Richard did not wish to have a funeral, his life will be celebrated on November 7, with family and friends at a private gathering.