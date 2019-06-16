The Washington Post

Age 74, of Silver Spring, MD, departed this life peacefully on June 11, 2019. Son of the late William Henry Martin and Elsie Mae Parratt Martin. He was retired from the U.S. Department of Commerce and a member of the First Baptist Church of Silver Spring. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Martin, brother, Robert (Maria) Martin, son, Kenneth (Sandra) Martin, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Cynthia Marie Martin. Memorial contributions may be made Memorial Sloan Kettering , New York, NY. At Mr. Martin's request, no services will be held.
