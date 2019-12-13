RICHARD H. MASON
Peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Richard entered into eternal rest. He is survived by his devoted wife, Shirley M. Mason; two sisters, one brother, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Viewing Monday, December 16, 2019, 5 to 9 p.m. at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD. Family will also receive friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Mt Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Rd., Clinton, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.