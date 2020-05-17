Richard Stewart Mason (Age 98)
Died in San Diego on May 7, 2020. A long-time resident of McLean, he was a Russian analyst for the CIA, and the owner of Telemark Dance Records. He was predeceased by his wife Sheila, and survived by his companion Joan Ballard; his children David Mason and Marion Strandh; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego, where he founded the "Friends of the Library" and for which he was inducted into the Rancho Bernardo Hall of Fame. Full obituary at legacy.com