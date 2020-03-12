Richard James Mathers (Age 55)
Formerly of Toms River, NJ, San Diego, CA, Herndon, VA, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, of natural causes on Monday, February 10, 2020. Son of William and Margaret (Short), both predeceased, and youngest brother to William, Edward and Robert (predeceased). A graduate of Toms River South, where he captained an All-State Track Team, and of Wake Forest, where he served as the Demon Deacon Mascot. He earned a law degree from Cal Western in San Diego, and then met and married Cynthia Brown of Herndon, VA. Returning to Herndon, he worked for Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, then opened his own legal recruiting business. He became father to Kyle Robert (predeceased), Riley Ann, and Connor Mathers. The marriage did not endure, and he repaired to Ft. Lauderdale. Despite life's challenges, he had a reservoir of energy, a keen wit, and always, always loved his family. He also leaves numerous other relatives. His family and friends mourn his untimely passing and what might have been. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church located at 651 Dranesville Rd. Herndon, VA 20170. Interment will be held afterward. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Deaf Children's Literacy Project at www.cuedspeech.org
.