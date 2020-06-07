

Richard William McCann Lt. Col. U.S. Army (Ret.)

Age 80, of Alexandria, VA, died on May 24, 2020 following a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Annalee, his children, Elizabeth Ann (Connell), Mark Lane, Sean William, and Christopher Sean Bodle; seven grandchildren; and many lifelong friends whom he cherished.Born in Worcester, MA, Dick graduated from St. Peter's High School in 1957. He attended Canisius College in Buffalo, NY on a basketball scholarship and upon graduation in 1961 was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the Infantry; he served in the Regular Army for 22 years, including three tours in Vietnam before retiring as a Lt. Col. in 1983. Among his military honors are the Bronze Star Medal with "V" and the Purple Heart. In retirement, he was an agent for New York Life, a supervisor at the East Potomac Golf Course, and an associate at Home Depot. He was a football official with the NVFOA for 25 years and coached the U.S. Men's U18 All-Star basketball team in the biennial Albert Schweitzer Tournament in Mannheim, Germany to nine championships from 1975-2006. Calling hours will not be observed. Following cremation, Dick's ashes will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.



